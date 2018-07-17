SaGa: Scarlet Grace Gets New Trailer - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou.

SaGa: Scarlet Grace – Hiiro no Yabou will launch in Japan on August 2. An English version of the game is also planned.

