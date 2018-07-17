My Hero One’s Justice Get Story Trailer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has released the story trailer for My Hero One’s Justice.

View them below:

My Hero One’s Justice will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 23 in Japan, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 26 in North America and Europe.

