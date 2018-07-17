Hollow Knight Gods & Glory Free DLC Release Date Revealed - News

Team Cherry announced the free Gods & Glory DLC for Hollow Knight will launch on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on August 23.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

New Character and Quest – The Godseeker arrives (and your romance options expand). Track down this disturbing yet alluring being, break her chains and aid her in an ancient duty.

– The Godseeker arrives (and your romance options expand). Track down this disturbing yet alluring being, break her chains and aid her in an ancient duty. New Boss Fights – Hallownest’s greatest warriors raise their blades. Prepare yourself for giant new boss fights against the ultimate foes. Each new battle intertwines with the Godseeker’s quest. No specifics on how that’ll happen, but it may not be as you expect!

– Hallownest’s greatest warriors raise their blades. Prepare yourself for giant new boss fights against the ultimate foes. Each new battle intertwines with the Godseeker’s quest. No specifics on how that’ll happen, but it may not be as you expect! New Game Mode – Hollow Knight receives a third game mode. This ones been long requested and is a classic for the genre. Complete the Gods & Glory story to unlock the new mode.

– Hollow Knight receives a third game mode. This ones been long requested and is a classic for the genre. Complete the Gods & Glory story to unlock the new mode. New Music – Christopher Larkin is going all out for Hollow Knight’s final free pack, with new soaring boss tracks and giant remixes of some beloved classics.

– Christopher Larkin is going all out for Hollow Knight’s final free pack, with new soaring boss tracks and giant remixes of some beloved classics. Glorify Charms – Prove yourself and uncover a whole new depth to your charm collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

