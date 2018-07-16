Uncharted Live Action Fan Film Stars Nathan Fillion, Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 307 Views
Director Allan Ungar has released a 15 minute live action fan film based on the hit video game series, Uncharted. The fan film stars Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake.
View it below:
Here is the cast:
- Nathan Fillion as Drake
- Stephen Lang as Sully
- Geno Segers as Diego
- Mircea Monroe as Elena
- Ernie Reyes Jr as El Tigre
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is how game to movie adaptations should be, something that Hollywood will never understand.
Well holy freaking crap....it actually happened in some sort of fashion. But what can be done in 15 min? I guess I'll find out. That dude totally looks like Nate Drake for sure!
Do you even know who that "Dude" is?
- +1
2 Comments