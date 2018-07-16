Uncharted Live Action Fan Film Stars Nathan Fillion, Out Now - News

Director Allan Ungar has released a 15 minute live action fan film based on the hit video game series, Uncharted. The fan film stars Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake.

View it below:





Here is the cast:

Nathan Fillion as Drake

Stephen Lang as Sully

Geno Segers as Diego

Mircea Monroe as Elena

Ernie Reyes Jr as El Tigre

