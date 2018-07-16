Puzzle Game WILL: A Wonderful World Headed to Switch in 2018 - News

/ 128 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Circle Entertainment announced it will publish 4D Door Games' story driven puzzle game, WILL: A Wonderful World, on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2018. The game first released for Windows PC via Steam in June.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Use your heart and wisdom to help those in need.

There was an urban legend…

Write your troubles down on a note. Hold it in your hand at midnight and pray. “God, please help me…” Then god will hear your plea. And change your fate. It was only a legend though. It wasn’t even popular for very long…

A young girl wakes up, groggy in an unknown room. A talking dog appears before her and she becomes startled by the revelation he tells her: They are gods and it is their duty to change the fate of any humans that ask for their help. Letters appear in the mail and with pen in hand she begins her job.

People who believe in this legend live all over the world, in every shape and form. They write and pray to the gods, seeking help for their troubles:

A quiet nerd stuck in a hopeless, one-sided crush.

An impoverished artist that has lost all hope and contemplates suicide.

A rookie police officer who burns with justice and hopes for his first big case.

A young woman desperately chasing her dream against all odds.

Even a stray cat that would just like some dried fish to eat.

With the power to change the fate of humankind, dive deep into the story and learn about those that seek out your help but, remember, changing someone’s fate will have an effect on others whether they are interconnected or not. As you read through each story, perhaps your memory will also return, but what will you learn about your character and her mission?

Key Features:

Receive letters from people seeking help. Investigate their situations and alter their fate.

The stories of the characters are gradually revealed to you in the letters they wrote. From these letters you will learn about their lives and help solve their problems.

Use your powers to change the events that happen and watch as the story takes on a new course! Be cautious, however, of the consequences.

Be sure to consider all details before making decisions; the fates of the characters depend on this. Life is full of surprises. Sometimes, thinking outside the box could uncover beautiful hidden gems. Be bold, be brave, and create the best memories together with our heroes!

Each decision opens up the story and may even impact the stories of others.

Progress through the game and also learn more about the two gods, the mysterious girl and her companion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles