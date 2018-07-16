Third-Person Shooter Gene Rain Gets PS4 Release Date - News

Developer Deeli Network announced the upcoming futuristic third-person shooter, Gene Rain, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 17.

Death is always fair. It treats both the poor and the rich equally. This is the concept of the “Death Squad.” Players will control the “Death Squad” in the game, fighting to end the conflicts afflicting the world.

There are three forces in the game. The background of the story begins with the conflict between these three forces. Each force has its own ideas and goals that it strives for. In the game, following the story, players will control three main characters: Alex (half-human and half-robot), Salman (robot), and Li Ying (human). They will fight to end the world conflicts no matter the cost.

The game has a simple upgrading system. There are nine weapons and a variety of character attributes. Among them, three main weapons and all character attributes can be upgraded.

There are four types of scenes in the game: destroyed cities, quiet towns, deep canyons, and cities in the dark of the night. There are more than 12 types of enemies. Sensations, data, and behavior have been implemented into the game’s AI to give it human-like characteristics. Each enemy has unique attributes and detailed behavior.

Story Background:

In 2049, the quantum equation proposed by Bill Feynman was satisfied.

In 2051, the operating rate of the global computers had increased by 3,500, which made Bill Feynman a leading figure in the field of science and technology.

In 2055, Bill Feynman had successfully obtained various core human gene combinations by boosting the computer performance.

In 2057, Bill Feynman Research Institute was established.

In 2059, the world was at chaos. The disorderly development of AI had led to the increasing number of refugees. The rationality of existence was reassessed by humans.

In 2060, Bill Feynman Research Institute found a solution to change the human gene sequence and relied on its amazing technical strength to develop the airborne fog.

In 2089, humans abandoned the Common Era and then established the Gene Rain as the first year of an era.

Twenty years after Gene Rain, the drawbacks of gene sequence came to emerge and the unknown creatures entered the human world. This is where our story begins.

