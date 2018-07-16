Playdius Games Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 139 Views
Playdius Games has revealed its lineup of games for Gamescom 2018 with a trailer.
View it below:
Here is the complete lineup:
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Chroniric
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- Edge of Eternity
- Hover
- Old School Musical
- Spitkiss
- STAY
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments