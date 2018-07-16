Playdius Games Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Playdius Games has revealed its lineup of games for Gamescom 2018 with a trailer.

View it below:

Here is the complete lineup:

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected

Chroniric

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Edge of Eternity

Hover

Old School Musical

Spitkiss

STAY

Gamescom 2018 runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany,

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles