Wormhole Wars Renamed to Splitgate: Arena Warfare, Announcement Trailer Released - News

The multiplayer FPS, Wormhole Wars, has been renamed to Splitgate: Arena Warfare, according to developer 1047 Games.

Here is an overview of the game:

Splitgate: Arena Warfare is a fast-paced sci-fi multiplayer shooter that combines the strategic elements of portals with the explosive gameplay of a first person shooter. Built in Unreal Engine 4 and powered through Steam, you can play with friends online or versus the AI.



It supports up to 10 players and is revolutionizing the FPS genre with the unique movement and flanking abilities that players can pull off through portals.

