Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - June 30, 2018 - Sales

/ 465 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2015 – (Week ending January 10 to July 4)

2016 – (Week ending January 9 to Jul y 2)

2017 – (Week ending January 7 to July 1)

2018 – (Week ending January 6 to June 30)

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

"Year to date" sales for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2018 versus 2017 and 2018 versus 2016 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Microsoft

Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 308,178 (14.9%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 998,890 (24.0%)

Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 732,880 (-32.5%)

Sony

PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 866,723 (-11.1%)

PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 329,001 (-69.6%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles