Lost Phone Stories Bundle Coming to Switch - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Seaven Studios will be releasing Accidental Queens' A Normal Lost Phone and Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story on the Nintendo Switch.

View the Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the games:

Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story & A Normal Lost Phone are two games about exploring the life of strangers whose phone you have just found.



They are shaped as narrative investigations: you have to link elements from the different applications, messages and pictures to progress. Scrolling through the phone’s content, you will find out about Laura’s & Sam's lives and the events that led to their mysterious disappearances and the loss of their phones.

