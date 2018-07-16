Forza Horizon 3 Tops 9 Million Players - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Forza Horizon 3 has surpassed nine million players, according to Ralph Fulton, the creative director at Forza Horizon developer Playground Games, in an interview with IGN.

"I think, to date, more than 9 million people have played Forza Horizon 3," said Fulton. "But if you’d told me right back around the launch window that that was going to be how it panned out? That's astonishing; that was beyond wildest dreams territory for this team."





Forza Horizon 3 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 27, 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

