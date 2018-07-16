Forza Horizon 3 Tops 9 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 501 Views
Forza Horizon 3 has surpassed nine million players, according to Ralph Fulton, the creative director at Forza Horizon developer Playground Games, in an interview with IGN.
"I think, to date, more than 9 million people have played Forza Horizon 3," said Fulton. "But if you’d told me right back around the launch window that that was going to be how it panned out? That's astonishing; that was beyond wildest dreams territory for this team."
Forza Horizon 3 released for the Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 27, 2016.
Well it is the most critically acclaimed Car Racer this gen and deserves every bit of its success. Well done Turn10/Playground and MS.
VGC has this game sold at around 3.72M so that means there's at least +5.28M sold via digitally and on Windows. That makes sense right? Would be nice if we're able to get digital sales.
Not really. Played isn't sold.
Also every unit sold on Win10 store is automatically a sold unit on X1 as the game is a Play Anywhere title.
- +1
Well thats confusing. :/
- 0
I'd say around 6m is the sold number when you take into account used copies and multiple users on the same Xbox.
- +1
- 0
- 0
Forza Horizon 3 hasn't been on Gamepass.
- 0
The Game isn't available at the Gamepass
- 0
My apologize, I actually thought all MS 1st party games were on GamePass. Ignore my previous comment.
- 0
Nope they started releasing games simultaneously on GamePass a bit after Horizon 3. Also there are still a few 1st party games missing on GamePass.
- 0
