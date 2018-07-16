LEGO The Incredibles and Octopath Traveler Debut in 2nd and 3rd on UK Charts - News

posted 5 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts despite several new games in the top 10, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 14.

LEGO The Incredibles debuted in second place, while Octopath Traveler debuted in third place. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker re-entered the top 10 as the Nintendo Switch and 3DS versions released. 93 percent of the sales were for the Switch version.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Octopath Traveler Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker God of War FIFA 18 Jurassic World Evolution Mario Tennis Aces Far Cry 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

