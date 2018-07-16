tinyBuild to Announce 4 New Games at PAX West Showcase - News

Indie publisher tinyBuild Games announced it will reveal four brand new games during their PAX West showcase.

We're hosting a press conference at #PAXWest2018 and will be giving out all attendees bullshit bingo cards. Giving valuable prizes to winners. We'll also announce 4 brand new games. Stay tuned. — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) July 15, 2018

PAX West will take place in Seattle, Washington from August 31 to September 3.

