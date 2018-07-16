Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter: World Collab Starts August 7 - News

Square Enix the Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter: World collaboration will start on August 7 for Final Fantasy XIV.

View a trailer of it below:





Here is an overview of what is coming to Final Fantasy XIV:

The crossover arrives as part of the Patch 4.36 update, alongside the next installment of The Forbidden Land Eureka, titled The Pagos Expedition. Level 70 players in Final Fantasy XIV: Online who have completed the “Stormblood” main scenario quest may take on the mighty Rathalos in both Normal and Extreme versions of “The Great Hunt” Trial. While the Normal version will have eight players team up to face the legendary beast, the Extreme version will challenge four players to defeat the monster, with numerous unique mechanics included as a homage to Monster Hunter: World and its gameplay.

Special rewards will be available to those who play through the collaboration content, including:

New Armor Set – Inspired by Rathalos

New Minions – Poogie and Palico

New Mount – Rathalos

New Furnishing – BBQ Spit

Additional details and full conditions of participation for the crossover event are available on the special collaboration website.

During today’s Letter from the Producer LIVE, producer and director Naoki Yoshida also teased future Final Fantasy XIV: Online content coming in Patch 4.4, including:

New Main Scenario Quests

New Sidequests – The Four Lords and Even Further Hildibrand Adventures

New Dungeons – The Burn and Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum (Hard)

New Trial – Suzaku

New Raid – Omega: Alphascape

Updates to jobs, PvP, Battle System, Eureka, Gathering and Crafting, Grand Companies, Housing, The Gold Saucer and more.

The Behemoth from Final Fantasy XIV will be added into Monster Hunter: World as a monster on August 1 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

