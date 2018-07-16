Spice and Wolf VR Announced for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, 'Others' - News

Developer Spicy Tails has announced virtual reality game, Spice and Wolf VR, for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and "others." It will launch in 2019.

We will make "Spice & Wolf VR". It is scheduled to be released in 2019. VIVE, Rift, others!! pic.twitter.com/SYkCF6Jc13 — SpicyTails@ (@spicytails) July 16, 2018

Spice and Wolf is a Japanese novel series that first released in 2006. It was later made into two DS games, a manga and anime.

