Thriller STAY Headed to Switch, PS4, PSV This Summer - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Appnormals have announced the pixel art thriller, STAY, is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita this summer. The game is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

What would you do if a stranger’s fate rested in your fingertips? And how would you cope if every second counted? Award-winning graphic adventure STAY asks those very questions: When Quinn wakes up alone in a locked room with nothing of note save for a computer hooked up to a chat room, you become his single ray of hope. Your choices – and your timeliness – will single-handedly shape his escape efforts… or lead him down the path to an untimely end.

Key Features:

Real-time play – the clock never stops: STAY plays out in real-time, meaning that every minute spent away from the game is a minute Quinn is left alone. Drop out of conversations or leave Quinn to fend for himself for too long and there may be consequences to your actions.

STAY plays out in real-time, meaning that every minute spent away from the game is a minute Quinn is left alone. Drop out of conversations or leave Quinn to fend for himself for too long and there may be consequences to your actions. Raise your empathy: Quinn is on edge, and every response matters. Prove yourself a compassionate ally and he’ll learn to trust you and share both his findings and deepest thoughts. Fail, and his emotions may work against you.

Quinn is on edge, and every response matters. Prove yourself a compassionate ally and he’ll learn to trust you and share both his findings and deepest thoughts. Fail, and his emotions may work against you. Interactive storytelling: Featuring 24 chapters, seven different endings, dozens of life-altering choices and entire webs of conversation, STAY is designed to be replayed multiple times. Explore myriad rooms and unearth hidden secrets in subsequent playthroughs to piece together the full story.

Featuring 24 chapters, seven different endings, dozens of life-altering choices and entire webs of conversation, STAY is designed to be replayed multiple times. Explore myriad rooms and unearth hidden secrets in subsequent playthroughs to piece together the full story. Uncover the truth: Webcams around the environment and on the computer enable you to watch and analyse Quinn’s reactions, mental state and actions while he is Away From Keyboard. Pick up on his lies, use that knowledge to your advantage and uncover the truth at the heart of STAY.

Webcams around the environment and on the computer enable you to watch and analyse Quinn’s reactions, mental state and actions while he is Away From Keyboard. Pick up on his lies, use that knowledge to your advantage and uncover the truth at the heart of STAY. Solve mind-bending puzzles: Help Quinn get the better of the conundrums he encounters inside his prison by taking direct control of his actions during numerous puzzle sections.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles