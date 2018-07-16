Square Enix Releases Brave Fencer 20th Anniversary Video - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the action RPG Brave Fencer Musashi.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Join Musashi on an incredible action / RPG experience!

Brave Fencer Musashi has been summoned to stop an ancient evil force, to save the kingdom, and rescue the princess.

Embark on a wild, comical, action / RPG adventure in a massive 3D world filled with platform-style action, two-fisted sword fighting, challenging puzzles, and scores of enemies whose skills Muashi can learn and use to his advantage. Locate fie powerful magical scrolls to conquer the twisted Thirstquencher Empire.

Key Features:

Absorb dozens of original techniques from foes.

Musashi grows stronger as he travels, battles, defeats bosses, and learns new moves.

Real voice-overs during key scenes.

A fully polygon environment that changes in real-time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles