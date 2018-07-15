New PlayStation Releases This Week - Sonic Mania Plus, Tempest 4000 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 159 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Blacksea Odyssey, PS4 — Digital
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, PS4 — Digital
- Frost, PS4 — Digital
- Gene Rain, PS4 — Digital
- Gotcha Racing 2nd, PS4 — Digital
- Guts and Glory, PS4 — Digital
- Hopalong: The Badlands, PS VR — Digital
- Hungry Shark World, PS4 — Digital
- Ice Cream Surfer, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Let’s Sing 2018, PS4 — Digital
- The Mooseman, PS4 — Digital
- Mothergunship, PS4 — Digital
- Mugsters, PS4 — Digital
- The Path of Motus, PS4 — Digital
- Race Arcade, PS4 — Digital
- Sonic Mania Plus, PS4 — Retail
- Spacejacked, PS Vita — Digital
- Super Destronaut DX, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Super Dungeon Tactics, PS4 — Digital
- Tempest 4000, PS4 — Retail
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded, PS4 — Digital
