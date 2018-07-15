New PlayStation Releases This Week - Sonic Mania Plus, Tempest 4000 - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 22 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Blacksea Odyssey, PS4 — Digital

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded, PS4 — Digital

Frost, PS4 — Digital

Gene Rain, PS4 — Digital

Gotcha Racing 2nd, PS4 — Digital

Guts and Glory, PS4 — Digital

Hopalong: The Badlands, PS VR — Digital

Hungry Shark World, PS4 — Digital

Ice Cream Surfer, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Let’s Sing 2018, PS4 — Digital

The Mooseman, PS4 — Digital

Mothergunship, PS4 — Digital

Mugsters, PS4 — Digital

The Path of Motus, PS4 — Digital

Race Arcade, PS4 — Digital

Sonic Mania Plus, PS4 — Retail

Spacejacked, PS Vita — Digital

Super Destronaut DX, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Super Dungeon Tactics, PS4 — Digital

Tempest 4000, PS4 — Retail

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles