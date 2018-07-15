New Xbox Releases This Week - Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Mothergunship

Tempest 4000

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

The Path of Motus

Mugsters

The Long Reach

The Mooseman

Nidhogg 2

Guts and Glory

Frost

Doughlings

