Bomb Chicken Available Now on the Nintendo Switch

Developer Nitrome has released the explosive puzzle chicken-platformer, Bomb Chicken, on the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

After a freak accident, a seemingly ordinary chicken becomes a bomb laying free range hero. Explore the versatile mechanic of laying bombs in this explosive exploration platformer.

Lay stacks of explosives to reach impossibly high places.

Kick Bombs to take out staff and deadly native wildlife.

Bounce your bombs through impassable areas and even around corners!

Use your bombs as a handy weight.

Create a barricade and shield enemy attacks.

Dig and destroy to uncover secret areas.

Set things on fire and watch them burn!

Discover the darkest kept secret of the fast food giant known as BFC, their bestselling addictive blue hot sauce, and answer the ultimate question: Which came first the chicken or the bomb?

