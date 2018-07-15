Side-Scroller Dead or School Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

Developer Studio Nanafushi announced the side-scrolling action game, Dead or School, is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View a trailer of the Windows PC version below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Zombies conquered the land of Tokyo.

Without hope, in underground shelters, people lived quietly.

Hisako, a girl who grew up underground, heard the word “school” from her grandmother.

School is where children play and learn. It is a paradise for young people. The best place to spend their youth.

Hisako dreamed of this “school,” and one day, she was on an underground train heading above ground. What awaits her? Despair…

Gameplay

Concept: Defeat enemies, develop your character. Collect items and create powerful weapons! A hack and slash / girl’s action RPG.

Defeat enemies, develop your character. Collect items and create powerful weapons! A hack and slash / girl’s action RPG. Weapon Customization: Obtain equipment with money and gear, disassemble weapons, collect parts, customize your own weapons, and enhance your abilities. Mix and match parts. Unlimited possibilities to customize your equipment with attributes such as attack, weight, and rare effects…

Obtain equipment with money and gear, disassemble weapons, collect parts, customize your own weapons, and enhance your abilities. Mix and match parts. Unlimited possibilities to customize your equipment with attributes such as attack, weight, and rare effects… Skill Customization: Gain skills by advancing the player’s level. Use dynamic actions by combining various weapon skills. Develop your own unique character!

Gain skills by advancing the player’s level. Use dynamic actions by combining various weapon skills. Develop your own unique character! Damage System: Changes can be seen in the player character when a certain level of damage is received. Pay attention to your status, caused by damaged clothes.

Changes can be seen in the player character when a certain level of damage is received. Pay attention to your status, caused by damaged clothes. Collection: Increasing your collection raises your parameters. Various souvenirs are scattered around, as well as people in need of assistance… Try to collect a variety of items within the game!

Increasing your collection raises your parameters. Various souvenirs are scattered around, as well as people in need of assistance… Try to collect a variety of items within the game! Battle of Tokyo: Shinjuku, Asakusa, Akihabara, and Roppongi… Save Tokyo’s towns that are filled with zombies. “Here I come! On an underground train!”

Shinjuku, Asakusa, Akihabara, and Roppongi… Save Tokyo’s towns that are filled with zombies. “Here I come! On an underground train!” Tons of Enemies: Gigantic monsters rule the ground above in big numbers. A monster with a body of steel, Asakusa’s Sensoji temple is occupied by thunder gods… Don’t let tough enemies attack you and get in your way!

Gigantic monsters rule the ground above in big numbers. A monster with a body of steel, Asakusa’s Sensoji temple is occupied by thunder gods… Don’t let tough enemies attack you and get in your way! Action: Tons of action. Grab onto steel frames, get in and out of your enemy’s range, clear difficult stages, and move on to the next level.

Tons of action. Grab onto steel frames, get in and out of your enemy’s range, clear difficult stages, and move on to the next level. Hisako, the Protagonist: She grew up underground, in despair, while the surface world was controlled by zombies. Gifted with superior athletic abilities and a strong determination, her mind is unaffected. She faces the reality of the ground above. Her dreams are to make a lot of friends and play in school! Though, she does not like studying…

