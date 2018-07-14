Gran Turismo Sport Tops 5 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 515 Views
Gran Turismo Sport producer Kazunori Yamauchi announced via Twitter the game has surpassed five million players.
It is a decent start to a game that released late last year and has seen monthly updates. However, Gran Turismo 5 sold over 10 million units on the PlayStation 3.
Thank you, ã‚ã‚ŠãŒã¨ã†, Danke, Grazie, Gracias, Obrigado, Merci, Ð‘Ð»Ð°Ð³Ð¾Ð´Ð°Ñ€ÑŽ Ð²Ð°Ñ!, è¬è¬, Kiitos, Bedankt, DziÄ™kujÄ™, Ø´ÙƒØ±Ø§ Ù„Ùƒ#GTSport #gt #GranTurismo pic.twitter.com/WCDOifTRGm— å±±å†…ã€€ä¸€å…¸ (@Kaz_Yamauchi) July 14, 2018
Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in October 2017.
quite disappointing, actually. The first GT for a console usually does 10+ million. And since players =/= sales, it's probably a bit less than half of that. Shows how the series has fallen off substantially from it's prime.
The game already sold more than 3 million copies at retail, which is definitely not less than half of these numbers.
Considering how much praise Forza and Mario Kart have got even selling much less than previous entry and seem the trend of smaller sales for racing games all around I don't quite agree with the disapointment, even more when people probably think of it more as prologue than numered entry (even if they are wrong).
It's probably pretty close to 5 million honestly, I doubt there's a lot of people using separate accounts when their friends come over to play the game. In my experience most people just use their friends account so the ratio is probably pretty close between sales and userbase.
@Masked_Muchacho @AngryLittleAlchemist I meant less that half of 10+ million, not 5 million. It's probably at around 4.5 million copies.
@DonFerrari true, racing games have fallen off, that is one of the factors for the worse performance. However, this is THE GT of this generation, launching on a console that is more successful than the PS3, and smack dab in the middle of PS4's prime.
OOOOOHHhhh - ok. Sorry, that makes much more sense!
I bought a copy on sale a few months ago. It's still sitting unopened in my room haha
Kinda surprised it hasn't hit 5 million sold.
Good for GT. This is one of my favourite games simply because it nails the driving experience so well. They took very strong online approach which is not ny cup of tea. I would have likes a bit more single player challenges.
Much flop for sure... certainly nowhere near the sales of Forza as some people on internet claims.
Actually, it depends what forza game it is. GT still probably much better in sales than Forza Motorsport, but Horizon 3 has over 9 million players now (while not being on gamepass)
However, you're right, this isnt a "flop" by any means.
Gran Turismo titles typically have great legs, and for one that received a lot of criticisms since launch, 5 million is not bad. Plus, if I'm not mistaken, these numbers were for an online tournament. They don't include offline players. No doubt the game has actually sold to consumer a good bit more.
"Plus, if I'm not mistaken, these numbers were for an online tournament."
where did you get this from
