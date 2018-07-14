Gran Turismo Sport Tops 5 Million Players - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Gran Turismo Sport producer Kazunori Yamauchi announced via Twitter the game has surpassed five million players.

It is a decent start to a game that released late last year and has seen monthly updates. However, Gran Turismo 5 sold over 10 million units on the PlayStation 3.

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in October 2017.

