Nintendo Classic Mini Famicom Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition Sold 111,000 Units in 3 Days

by, posted 4 hours ago

Media Creates released its weekly analysis and revealed the Nintendo Classic Mini Famicom Weekly Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary Edition sold 111,000 units in Japan in three days, from July 6 to 8.

The console came in a gold color and included several games from tie-in games from manga franchises that were released in Weekly Shonen Jump on the Famicom.

Thanks DualShockers.

