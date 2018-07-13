Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Private Multiplayer Beta Starts in August - News

Activision has announced the private multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will start next month.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us at Treyarch because – not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences," said Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting.





"Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there - we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch."

Here are the times for the multiplayer beta:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

Here is an overview of the beta:

Six Maps For the Private Multiplayer Beta, players will begin fighting through six maps – two of which will make their first public appearance. Additionally, fans will play new Specialists and reacquaint themselves with returning Specialists Nomad and Prophet, who will be bringing with them brand-new gameplay mechanics built for Black Ops IIII. Some additional intel… Modes of Play The Private Multiplayer Beta will feature fan-favorite game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search & Destroy, alongside our brand-new objective-based game mode, Control, which was designed to bring out the best of Black Ops IIII Multiplayer gameplay. In Control, teams alternate rounds between attacking and defending two static objectives. Each team has a limited number of lives in this first-to-three wins match-up, so strategic strikes and defensive positioning are key, making for some fast and frenetic gunfights. Gearing Up We’ve brought the Pick 10 system back to Create-a-Class to give players complete customization over their loadout, and with its return comes a few new changes. Load out with Special Issue Equipment that’s designed exclusively for each Specialist without costing a point against Pick 10. Gear is an all new slot designed to up the ante on your style of gameplay. Need cheaper Scorestreaks? COMSEC Device. Heal faster? Stim Shot. Gain an advantage in situational awareness? Acoustic Sensor. Only one piece of Gear can be used per loadout, so choose wisely. Weapons now have unique sets of attachments, including a new class of powerful attachments called Operator Mods, to really focus each gun on its individual role in combat. PC Working in partnership with Beenox and Blizzard, the PC Multiplayer Beta will be exclusive to Battle.net.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII w ill launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

