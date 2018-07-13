Niantic Teases Gen 4 Coming to Pokémon GO - News

Niantic in a tweet celebrating the second anniversary of Pokémon GO has teased the fourth generation of Pokémon will be coming to the game. The generation consists of Diamond, Pearl and Platinum.

The image shown features the three starter Pokémon from the fourth generation - Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig.

From the first PokÃ©mon you encountered to your first #PokemonGOfriend, we've enjoyed watching all of your amazing PokÃ©mon GO journeys unfold for the past two years. What are some of your most memorable PokÃ©mon GO experiences? Tell us in the comments! pic.twitter.com/IAU7Bvg5uK — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 13, 2018

Niantic will be hosting Pokémon GO Fest in Chicago, Illinois this weekend and has not made any official announcements that Pokémon from the fourth generation will be made available.

