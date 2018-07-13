The Council Episode Three: Ripples Out Later This Month - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Big Bad Wolf have announced The Council Episode Three: Ripples will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on Tuesday, July 24 for owners of the Complete Season or Season Pass.

For those that want to purchase it separately will have to wait until Thursday, July 26.

View screenshots of the episode below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles