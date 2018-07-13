Octopath Traveler Out Now on Switch - News

Nintendo and Square Enix have released the turn-based RPG, Octopath Traveler, on the Nintendo Switch.

View the overview launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Step into the roles of eight different travelers as you explore and battle your way across this expansive realm.

Choose your character and focus on his or her story, or delve into each of the seven other characters’ tales as you meet them on your journey. Add the other travelers to your party or go it alone—the choice is yours.

Discover a wide variety of regions, each rendered in stunning “HD-2D” visuals. Each traveler starts in a different land, so you can steer your own journey across the realm.

Each character has a distinct ability related to their job called a Path Action. These Path Actions can be grouped into two categories: Rogue and Noble.

Most scenarios and side stories can be solved in a few different ways, so consider your party’s abilities carefully. Will you stick to the straight and narrow or take a riskier route? Your decisions will shape your path.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

