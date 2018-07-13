Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Info Details Characters - News

Gust has released new information on Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land that details characters.

■ Characters

Kunos (voiced by Tsujii Kengo)

The son of the former village headman of Vestbalt, and the current village headman. While he is a grown man with the ability to defeat the monsters that wandered into the village, he actually has a gentle personality. He projects a hearty aura as not be looked down on by his opponents, which has resulted in him talking in a unique way.

Lotus McGregor (voiced by Makoto Naruse)

Nelke’s old friend. He was given the task of being Nelke’s overseer and visits Vestbalt. Generally speaking, he usually has an enthusiastic and cheerful attitude. But he is also elusive in that he shows up in Nelke’s office unexpectedly and makes various movements behind the scenes.

Rorolina Frixell (Rorona) (voiced by Mai Kadowaki)

An alchemist with an easygoing and cheerfully energetic personality. She has a slightly unusually habit of calling people by shortened versions of their names. Her hobby and special skill is making pie.

Totooria Helmold (Totori) (voiced by Kaori Nazuka)

An alchemist from a fishing village. She had a reserved and timid personality, but gradually became more forward-facing as she studied alchemy. She tends to immediately say what she thinks.

Firis Mistlud (voiced by Kaede Hondo)

An alchemist from a mining town who loves to travel. She has a gentle and docile personality, but sometimes shows a strong will and vigorous curiosity. She loves meat and hates vegetables.

Razeluxe Meitzen (Raze) (voiced by Daisuke Ono)

A silent and blunt alchemist. While he is not very social, he is caring of others, and has recently begun full-blown studying of alchemy.

Enderk Jad (voiced by Jurota Kosugi)

The commanding officer of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Salburg, he is the strongest man in the Kingdom. He tends to give off a cool vibe due to his quietness, but within him burns a passionate will to fight that seeks a strong enemy to defeat.

Sterkenburg Cranach (Sterk) (voiced by Jurota Kosugi)

A knight from the Kingdom of Arland. While he is an overly serious young man who is skilled with a sword, he is also clumsy and does not speak much, so he sometimes scares people when they meet for the first time.

Pepperoncino (Pepperoni) (voiced by Jurota Kosugi)

A fairy (?) who continues to study day and night in order to become a full-blown fairy. He boasts a powerful exterior compared to other fairies, but he himself has the utmost confidence in his cuteness.

■ System

Cut Through Undeveloped Lands with the Legendary Alchemists

In order to gather information about the Grantzvite Tree and collect materials, Nelke, who is developing the village, must explore the surrounding area. However, there are dangers in these undeveloped lands. Sometimes monsters may even attack… Form a dream team of legendary alchemists and cut through the undeveloped lands with their combined power.

—Explore with a maximum party of five characters. Events such as material collection and battles will occur during their automatic movement.

—Use the skills possessed by your party members to defeat the monsters blocking your way forward.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2018 in Japan.

