Punch Line Cheermancy Edition Announced - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Online retailer Rice Digital announced it will sell Punch Line Cheermancy Edition in North America and Europe for $99.99 / £79.99 / €99.99. It will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.





The Cheermancy Edition includes the following:

Punch Line for PlayStation 4 or PS Vita

Collector’s box

Premium 128-page artbook featuring CGs and concept artwork

Chiranosuke’s cat collar and pendant

Japanese Punch Line logo keychain

The official soundtrack

Full-size rubber pigeon head mask

Punch Line will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in North America and Europe this summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles