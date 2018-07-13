Etrian Odyssey X Gets Adventurers of Arcadia Classes Trailer - News

Atlus has released a new trailer for Etrian Odyssey X that introduces the Adventurers of Arcadia classes. The classes are Harbinger and Pugilist.

View it below:

Etrian Odyssey X will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on August 2 in Japan.

