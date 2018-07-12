Splatoon 2 Update 3.2.0 Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 465 Views
Nintendo has released the 3.2.0 update for Splatoon 2. It makes changes to amiibo, multiplayer, ranked battles, Salmon Run, Octo Expansions, and more.
Read the complete changelog below:
Changes to amiibo
- Splatoon 2 is now compatible with the Pearl and Marina amiibo.
- Registering Pearl and Marina as your supporter and fulfilling certain requirements will allow you to change the on-screen appearance and sound effects for Squid Beatz 2.
Changes to Multiplayer
- Specifications for some of the main weapons have been changed.
Main Weapon Adjustment Sploosh-o-matic
Neo Sploosh-o-matic
- Expanded radius of ink coverage for shots on impact when shooting downward.
- Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by roughly 10%.
Splattershot Jr.
Custom Splattershot Jr.
- Now uses a special ink tank with 10% increased ink capacity.
Splash-o-matic
Neo Splash-o-matic
- Shooting while jumping will no longer cause shot variability.
Aerospray MG
Aerospray RG
- Expanded radius of ink coverage for shots on impact when shooting downward.
Luna Blaster
Luna Blaster Neo
- Decreased shot variability when shooting immediately after jumping by roughly 20%.
L-3 Nozzlenose
L-3 Nozzlenose D
- Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 11%.
H-3 Nozzlenose
H-3 Nozzlenose D
- Changed the animation when all three shots fired with a single trigger pull hit their target and deal over 100.0 damage in total.
- Expanded radius of ink coverage when shots hit walls.
Squeezer
Foil Squeezer
- Decreased time until firing by 6/60 of a second after pressing and holding ZR.
Carbon Roller
Carbon Roller Deco
- Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.
Splat Roller
Krak-On Splat Roller
Hero Roller Replica
- Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.
Dynamo Roller
Gold Dynamo Roller
- Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.
Flingza Roller
Foil Flingza Roller
- Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.
Classic Squiffer
New Squiffer
- Now able to charge in mid-air at the same speed as when on the ground.
E-liter 4K
Custom E-liter 4K
- Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by a fully-charged shot by roughly 15%.
E-liter 4K Scope
Custom E-liter 4K Scope
- Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by a fully-charged shot by roughly 15%.
Hydra Splatling
- Increased damage dealt by a fully-charged shot from 35.0 to 40.0, and by all other shots from 28.0 to 32.0.
Undercover Brella
Undercover Sorella Brella
- After splatting an opponent or assisting a teammate in splatting an opponent, the umbrella canopy will reappear if it had been destroyed, or be restored to maximum durability if it was still functional.
Rapid Blaster
Rapid Blaster Deco
- Decreased radius of damage dealt by exploding shots by roughly 6%.
Rapid Blaster Pro
Rapid Blaster Pro Deco
- Decreased radius of damage dealt by exploding shots by roughly 6%.
Ballpoint Splatling
- Decreased charging speed when in mid-air or out of ink by roughly 33%.
Dualie Squelchers
Custom Dualie Squelchers
- Increased ink consumption when shooting by roughly 20%.
- Specifications for some of the sub weapons have been changed.
Sub Weapon Adjustment Point Sensor
- Increased initial speed by roughly 21%, and also increased throwing distance.
Autobomb
- Decreased ink consumption when using a standard ink tank from 70% to 55% of ink tank capacity.
- Decreased maximum target tracking time by 1.5 seconds.
- Decreased damage radius when exploding by roughly 7%.
- Specifications for some of the special weapons have been changed.
Special Weapon Adjustment Tenta Missiles
- When locked on to a single target, 10 missiles will be launched at once, and will strike the area around the target.
- When locked on to two targets, five missiles will now be launched, and the span of time between each launch has been decreased.
- When the gear ability Special Power Up is equipped, in addition to the its other benefits, the radius of turf inked by missiles when they land has also been increased.
- Tenta Missiles are now able to lock on to the barrier surrounding the Rainmaker.
- Decreased damage dealt by each missile to the Rainmaker barrier by roughly 50%.
- Adjusted the position of the lock on indicator when targeting players, and made it easier to see how many missiles will be launched.
Splashdown
- Increased radius of turf inked when landing, and decreased gaps of uninked turf.
Inkjet
- Increased visibility of the mark indicating where the Inkjet user will return to after its effect ends.
- Added a gauge to the above mark that indicates when the Inkjet user will return.
- Points required for using specials have changed for certain main weapons.
Main Weapon Before After 96 Gal Deco 190 180 Custom Blaster 180 190 Clash Blaster 170 180 Clash Blaster Neo 170 180 Rapid Blaster Deco 180 190 Slosher
Hero Slosher Replica
180 190 Mini Splatling 180 190 Ballpoint Splatling 190 200 Splat Dualies
Hero Dualie Replicas
180 190 Enperry Splat Dualies 190 200 Dualie Squelchers 180 190 Custom Dualie Squelchers 190 200 Dark Tetra Dualies 170 190
- Fixed an issue causing players to clip into unintended locations when super jumping to an ally who themselves were mid-super jump while experiencing severe network lag.
- Fixed an issue preventing splash damage from properly being dealt by shots from an Explosher when they hit a Splash Wall or the Rainmaker barrier and the portion of the stage the wall or barrier is connected to.
- Fixed an issue causing the Ink Mine explosion indicator to appear in the wrong position when multiple Ink Mines have been placed and a new Ink Mine is placed immediately after one of them explodes.
- Fixed an issue preventing splash damage from bombs and other weapons from being properly dealt to Splash Walls placed on sloped surfaces when the damage is dealt from downhill of the Splash Wall and also hits the portion of the stage the wall is connected to.
- Fixed an issue causing players using the Splashdown special in specific locations to appear to other players to be floating in empty space outside the stage when they are actually still within the stage.
- Fixed an issue causing shots fired when using the Inkjet special to explode immediately when firing with a stage object behind you if the object is at a certain angle.
- Fixed an issue causing the indicator showing the location a player will return to after using the Inkjet special to briefly not display when the network connection is poor.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to jump slightly further when using a Baller special than when performing a standard jump.
- Fixed an issue preventing bombs from dealing maximum damage on a direct hit to bubbles created by the Bubble Blower once the bubbles reached a certain size.
- Fixed an issue in Rainmaker causing the Rainmaker’s aiming reticle not to appear in the correct location when targeting an opponent’s Brella, Splash Wall, or spawn point barrier.
- Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz causing the match to very rarely end suddenly when, during overtime, the losing team successfully threw a Power Clam at the opponent’s goal.
- Changes to Ranked Battle
- In Ranked Battle, after eight players assemble in a lobby, they are split into teams by taking weapon characteristics into account. After reviewing these characteristics, players will be classified by a greater number of characteristics.
- ” Fixed an issue causing Clam Blitz rank to incorrectly display as S+9 on the screen displaying Rank X positions for the previous month when a player has attained Rank X in any mode other than Clam Blitz and also has a Clam Blitz rank of between S+0 and S+8.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect calculation period to display on the screen displaying Rank X positions for the previous month.
- Changes to Salmon Run
- On Marooner’s Bay, the following adjustments have been made during Goldie events:
- Number of Gushers has been decreased by one.
- Goldie movement pattern has been changed.
- The following adjustments have been made during Mothership events:
- Chinooks will now appear more frequently.
- Decreased time in which coolers break by themselves.
- Decreased the maximum number of mini Salmonids that can appear in the stage at the same time.
- The following adjustments have been made during fog events:
- The number of Golden Eggs that appears after defeating a Goldie will now either be one, five, or 10, selected at random.
- Two new weapon types are now available when playing Salmon Run at the Shoal.
- Made an issue, in which Maws would appear to not be attacking on the screens of some players, though it was attacking on another player’s screen, less likely to occur.
- Fixed an issue causing a Goldie to disappear from a certain player’s screen while still visible to other players, during Goldie events.
- Fixed an issue causing Chinooks to mistakenly drop coolers outside the stage during Mothership events.
- Fixed an issue causing coolers to remain in the stage after the start of the next wave following a Mothership event.
- Fixed an issue in Marooner’s Bay causing players not to drown when the water level returns to normal height if they were standing on the location the egg basket appears during a low tide.
- On Marooner’s Bay, the following adjustments have been made during Goldie events:
- Changes to the Octo Expansion
- Fixed an issue occurring when breaking stacked crates with the Baller causing the player to enter into the crate dropping down from above.
- Fixed an issue in Whack-Fu Station preventing game progress if certain actions were performed in the right order.
- Fixed an issue in Drop the Bass Station causing players to mistakenly clip into the stage geometry.
- Fixed an issue preventing game progress if a player failed a challenge at the same time they recovered their armor or picked up new armor.
- Fixed an issue occurring in a stage near the end of the expansion causing a specific cut scene to not play correctly when replaying the stage after clearing it.
- Fixed an issue in a cut scene near the end of the expansion causing a character’s outfit to glow more than originally intended.
- Other Changes
- When pressing B to return to Inkopolis Square from Grizzco Industries, players will appear near the Grizzco entrance.
- Fixed an issue occurring during Splatfests causing players you had battled with recently not to appear in Inkopolis Square.
- Fixed an issue causing the “hair” of Octoling Boy characters to stick out in unintended ways when the Samurai Helmet was equipped, depending on the hairstyle.
Splatoon 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nothing in here about dealing with the hackers, so I'll have to keep sticking to other games for now.
1 Comments