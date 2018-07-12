Splatoon 2 Update 3.2.0 Out Now

Main Weapon Adjustment

Sploosh-o-matic Neo Sploosh-o-matic Expanded radius of ink coverage for shots on impact when shooting downward.

Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by roughly 10%.

Splattershot Jr. Custom Splattershot Jr. Now uses a special ink tank with 10% increased ink capacity.

Splash-o-matic Neo Splash-o-matic Shooting while jumping will no longer cause shot variability.

Aerospray MG Aerospray RG Expanded radius of ink coverage for shots on impact when shooting downward.

Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Decreased shot variability when shooting immediately after jumping by roughly 20%.

L-3 Nozzlenose L-3 Nozzlenose D Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 11%.

H-3 Nozzlenose H-3 Nozzlenose D Changed the animation when all three shots fired with a single trigger pull hit their target and deal over 100.0 damage in total.

Expanded radius of ink coverage when shots hit walls.

Squeezer Foil Squeezer Decreased time until firing by 6/60 of a second after pressing and holding ZR.

Carbon Roller Carbon Roller Deco Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.

Splat Roller Krak-On Splat Roller Hero Roller Replica Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.

Dynamo Roller Gold Dynamo Roller Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.

Flingza Roller Foil Flingza Roller Decreased ink consumption when inking the ground with the roller while moving at top speed by roughly 33%.

Classic Squiffer New Squiffer Now able to charge in mid-air at the same speed as when on the ground.

E-liter 4K Custom E-liter 4K Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by a fully-charged shot by roughly 15%.

E-liter 4K Scope Custom E-liter 4K Scope Increased damage dealt to the barrier around the Rainmaker by a fully-charged shot by roughly 15%.

Hydra Splatling Increased damage dealt by a fully-charged shot from 35.0 to 40.0, and by all other shots from 28.0 to 32.0.

Undercover Brella Undercover Sorella Brella After splatting an opponent or assisting a teammate in splatting an opponent, the umbrella canopy will reappear if it had been destroyed, or be restored to maximum durability if it was still functional.

Rapid Blaster Rapid Blaster Deco Decreased radius of damage dealt by exploding shots by roughly 6%.

Rapid Blaster Pro Rapid Blaster Pro Deco Decreased radius of damage dealt by exploding shots by roughly 6%.

Ballpoint Splatling Decreased charging speed when in mid-air or out of ink by roughly 33%.