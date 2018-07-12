The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep Release Date Revealed - News

Developer inXile Entertainment announced The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep will launch for Windows PC on September 18 and later in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

A return to the series’ roots, The Bard’ Tale IV: Barrows Deep takes players back to the fantastical world of Caith for a classic single-player, first-person, party-based role-playing adventure rich in exploration, devious puzzles and combat. Recruit and level up a party of six renegade heroes and rise against the dark powers that have corrupted the realm. Dive deep into dangerous, maze-like dungeons, solve challenging riddles and quests, and defeat magical beasts, creatures and more in dynamic phase-based battles.

The Bard’ Tale IV: Barrows Deep’s vibrant, interactive world is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and 3D photogrammetry to capture the atmosphere and detail of Scottish architecture and geography. Players will discover an engaging storyline from acclaimed writer Nathan Long (Wasteland 2) featuring beautiful music – composed by Ged Grimes (Simple Minds) and accompanied by some of the world’s top Gaelic singers – that plays directly into the game itself.

The newest chapter in the hugely influential The Bard’ Tale franchise, which first premiered in 1985, The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep arrives in time for the 30th anniversary of The Bard’s Tale III: Thief of Fate, which was featured in the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s The Art of Video Games exhibit.

