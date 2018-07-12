PS4 vs PS3 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 7,934 – PS3

Gap change over last 12 months: 441,384 – PS4

Total Lead: 343,747 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 6,718,430

PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 6,374,683

May 2018 is the 52nd month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 7,934 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 4 by 441,384 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by just 343,747 units.

The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 6.72 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 6.37 million units.

