Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV Collab Release Date Revealed

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV collaboration will add the Behemoth from Final Fantasy XIV into Monster Hunter: World as a monster on August 1 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch for Windows PC this fall.

