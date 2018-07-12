Fall of Light: Darkest Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 431 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer RuneHeads have announced story-driven dungeon crawler, Fall of Light: Darkest Edition, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch this summer.

View the trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Fall of Light is a story-driven action RPG set within a world consumed by darkness. You are Nyx, an old warrior who has embarked on a dangerous journey with his daughter, Aether, an ‘indigo child’ who radiates luminescence. Only together will they be strong enough to complete their quest: reach the last place on Earth still touched by sunlight.

Key Features:

20 different battle stances: get ready to face hordes of shadowy enemies!

10 weapon classes: pick your favorite combo of close-range weapons, crossbows, and shields.

All-new dungeon: complete with new enemies and dangers, exclusive to the Darkest Edition.

Protect Aether: her light pierces the darkness and you are stronger together, so keep her safe!

Unlock hidden secrets: learn more about the history and lore of Nyx’s world.

Platinum Trophy and 1000G Achievements available respectively for PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Supports the following languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese-Brazil, Simplified Chinese, and Hungarian.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles