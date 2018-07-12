Free-to-Play Sci-Fi RPG BRIG 12 Announced for PC - News

Traega Entertainment has announced its first game, a free-to-play science fiction RPG, BRIG 12, for Windows PC. It will launch in August.

"As a new studio, we’re excited to announce our first game, BRIG 12, said Traega Entertainment founder Dax Hock." "This is the first of what we expect to be many games from Traega Entertainment. We’ve been assembling our team quickly over the past 2 years and I’m really proud of how we have come together to build this game.

"BRIG 12 embodies the principle we want in all of our games – we want to let the players decide how to play. We think we’ve created a unique combination of some genres we love, and we’re excited about this launch as the stepping stone to future launches for our studio."

