Co-Op Shooter Remnant: From the Ashes Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Perfect World and Gunfire Games have announced third-person co-op survival action shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game via IGN:

Remnant: From the Ashes is set in a post-apocalyptic future in which Earth has been overrun by The Root; hostile beings from another dimension. To survive, players will travel to other dimensions, fight through "dynamically-generated levels," craft weapons and equipment, recruit tradesmen to populate their home base, and customize their character to suit their personal playstyle.

Gunfire Games has confirmed the game will feature a character progression system, and multiple hero archetypes for players to choose from.

