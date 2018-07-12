Little Dragons Cafe Info Details Characters, Monster Colors - News

Marvelous has released new information for Little Dragons Cafe that details characters Citta and Dr. Zeff, as well as monster colors.

■ Characters

Citta

A useless, good for nothing, piece of junk robot, according to the doctor. It had been the doctor’s assistant forever, but the doctor seems to have run away from it for some reason. It does not seem like a bad guy, but…

Dr. Zeff

A crazy old man who pursued efficiency so far that he became a cyborg by mechanizing more than half of his body. In reality, he is a world famous pharmacologist. He’s awfully angry about something, but what…?

■ Monster Colors

Monsters of various colors exist. The rank of the ingredients dropped by the monster differs depending on the color. There are also special monsters like the Giant Zukkidon and Giant Yakidori. Giant monsters drop tons of ingredients.

Little Dragons Cafe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 30 in Japan. It will launch in North America and Europe this summer.

