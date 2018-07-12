Ridley, Inkling and Wolf Coming to Super Smash Bros. Series of Amiibo - News

New amiibo based on characters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been announced. The first three figures revealed are Ridley, Inkling and Wolf.

The amiibo will launch alongside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 7 for $15.99.

Ridley, Inkling and Wolf are coming to the Super Smash Bros. series of #amiibo! These amiibo will arrive 12/7 and will retail for $15.99.



Looking for an original Super Smash Bros. amiibo? Many of these will also be re-released starting later this year and will be $12.99 pic.twitter.com/Pd32ehkuCZ — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) July 12, 2018

The tweet also reveals that original Super Smash Bros. amiibo will re-release later this year for $12.99.

