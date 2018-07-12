Super Neptunia RPG Gets Opening Cinematic - News

Compile Heart has released the opening cinematic for Super Neptunia RPG.

Super Neptunia RPG will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this fall, and for the PS4 in Japan on September 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

