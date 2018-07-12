Octopath Traveler Info Details Battle Jobs, Secret Jobs, Party Chat - News

Square Enix has released new information of Octopath Traveler that details battle jobs, secret jobs and party chat.

Battle Jobs

In addition to their primary job, the main characters can equip a battle job for use in battle by meeting certain conditions. By equipping a battle job, the character’s parameters will be revised based on the equipped job, the variety of weapons they can equip will increase, and they can learn the abilities of that job. Which character you equip with which job is entirely up to the player. If you equip a battle job, the character’s appearance will change.

Four Secret Jobs

In addition to the eight battle jobs (Warrior, Dancer, Merchant, Apothecary, Thief, Hunter, Scholar, and Cleric, there are four additional jobs that were lost in time. Each of these four jobs have powerful abilities, but you will need suitable strength to learn them.

—Warlord

As its name implies, the Warlord is an expert in the military arts who mows down its enemies.

—Augur

The Augur can annihilate enemies using strong magic.

—Rune Lord

The Rune Lord fights wielding the power of the runes it wears on its weapons.

—Enchanter

The Enchanter fights using the divine protection of the stars in place of power.

Party Chat

As you progress through the story, “Party Chats” with your comrades will occur. Depending on your party members, the conversations and times at which they occur will differ. Through Party Chat, you will be able to get a look into what your comrades think about the events that occur on your journey.

—When a Party Chat occurs, the “Start Party Chat with the + Button” text will appear in the upper-right of the screen.

—Through Party Chat, you can get a look into what your comrades think about the events that occur on your journey.

—Even for the same event, the Party Chat that occurs will differ based on the characters accompanying you.

—In the pub, you can see the party interacting in different ways from the main story.



Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

