Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gameplay Video Released - News

posted 15 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new PlayStation Underground video showcased PlayStation 4 gameplay footage Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21.

