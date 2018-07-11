Xbox Sport White Special Edition Controller Announced - News

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox one controller - the Sport White Special Edition.

It will launch in the US and Canada on July 31 for $69.99 at the Microsoft Store and participating retailers. It will launch in the rest of the world on August 7.

Here is an overview of the controller:

Inspired by trends in athletics and sports lifestyle, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport White Special Edition is the first controller in the new Sport series. It features an energetic color palette with a fresh white base color (the same white offered through Xbox Design Lab), mint accents, and grey and silver patterns. The grey rubberized diamond grip on the back of the controller is designed for comfort and will help you stay on target throughout your gaming session. In select markets, this controller comes with 14-day trials for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Check with your local Microsoft Store for details.

To add to your gaming endurance, you can keep your controller fully charged with Controller Gear’s officially-licensed Xbox Pro Charging Stand. The Sport White Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand is a premium charger offering a sleek design and a seamless charging experience. Built with the same high-quality material as the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport White Special Edition, it’s always an exact match and perfect fit. Each Xbox Pro Charging Stand comes with a premium charging stand, battery cover, rechargeable battery, and 6-foot power cord. The Controller Gear Sport White Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand will be available in North America starting August 7 for $49.99 at your local Microsoft Store and select online retailers.

All Xbox Wireless Controllers are compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and the Sport series controllers include fan-favorite features you know and love, such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 devices or Samsung Gear VR. You can also take advantage of the custom button-mapping feature through the Xbox Accessories app.

