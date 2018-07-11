Grand Theft Auto V Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in June - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of June 2018.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Job Simulator topped the PSVR charts, and Stardew Valley topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Grand Theft Auto V 2 FIFA 18 3 God of War 4 The Last Of Us Remastered 5 Detroit: Become Human 6 Mortal Kombat XL 7 Jurassic World Evolution 8 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition 9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 10 Gran Turismo Sport





PS VR Games 1 Job Simulator 2 SUPERHOT VR 3 DRIVECLUB VR 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 DOOM VFR 6 Farpoint 7 Killing Floor: Incursion 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 9 PlayStation VR Worlds 10 Moss

PS Vita Games 1 Stardew Valley 2 God of War: Collection PS Vita 3 METAL GEAR SOLID: HD COLLECTION PS Vita 4 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 5 Odin Sphere Leifthrasir 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified 7 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition 8 Persona 4 Golden 9 Jak and Daxter Collection 10 Persona 4: Dancing All Night

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

