Grand Theft Auto V Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 755 Views
Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of June 2018.
Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Job Simulator topped the PSVR charts, and Stardew Valley topped the PSV charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
|PS4 Games
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2
|FIFA 18
|3
|God of War
|4
|The Last Of Us Remastered
|5
|Detroit: Become Human
|6
|Mortal Kombat XL
|7
|Jurassic World Evolution
|8
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
|9
|Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
|10
|Gran Turismo Sport
|PS VR Games
|1
|Job Simulator
|2
|SUPERHOT VR
|3
|DRIVECLUB VR
|4
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|5
|DOOM VFR
|6
|Farpoint
|7
|Killing Floor: Incursion
|8
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
|9
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|10
|Moss
|PS Vita Games
|1
|Stardew Valley
|2
|God of War: Collection PS Vita
|3
|METAL GEAR SOLID: HD COLLECTION PS Vita
|4
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|5
|Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
|6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified
|7
|Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
|8
|Persona 4 Golden
|9
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|10
|Persona 4: Dancing All Night
GTAV is a monster among monsters! And Nice to see GOW in the top 3 and Horizon in the top 10!!!!And whoa even TLOU i still up there! Makes me think TLOU2 will be a freaking HUGE seller.
I see Red Dead Redemption taking another delay lol
The train never stops #choochoo
All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!
- +1
Impressive. A shame I did not like this game at all.
