Warhammer: Vermintide II Out Now on Xbox One - News

by, posted 23 hours ago

Fatshark has released the Xbox One version of Warhammer: Vermintide II. It is available for $29.99, while the Premium Edition is available for $44.99.

The game is also available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while the upgrade to the Premium Edition is available for $14.99.

View the Xbox One release trailer below:

Warhammer: Vermintide II released earlier this year for Windows PC and will launch later this year for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

