Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Animated Special Announced

Capcom and Pure Imagination Studios have announced Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. It is a 3D animated special based on Capcom’s Monster Hunter. It will release worldwide in 2019.

"We are thrilled to return fans to the universe of Monster Hunter and expand the series’ rich lore," said Monster Hunter Series Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto. "We think die-hard fans will appreciate our dedication to the source material while those uninitiated to the series will still be treated to an epic adventure in a wholly unique world."

John P. Roberts, Chief Content Officer, Pure Imagination Studios added, "At Pure Imagination, we focus on building content driven eco-systems and experiences that can live across multiple platforms of engagement. With Monster Hunter, our talented and diverse group of animators, storytellers and producers, who have created content for LEGO, Marvel, and Star Wars, are collaborating with Capcom to create a powerful and engaging story universe to serve its enormous global fanbase."

