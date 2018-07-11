The Gardens Between Headed to Switch - News

Developer The Voxel Agents announced The Gardens Between will launch for the Nintendo Switch, alongside the already announced PlayStation 4 and Windows PC versions in Q3 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Arina, a headstrong girl, and Frendt, a boy wise beyond his years, fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects that hold a special significance to the duo. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they’ve built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind.

Designed as an homage to the enduring power of friendship, The Gardens Between places you in control of not the characters themselves, but the force which will change and shape their relationship: time. In the mysterious realm they find themselves transported to, cause and effect are malleable and time flows in all directions. Solve puzzles to reach the apex of each isle and light up constellations of memories, illuminating threads of a bittersweet narrative.

On Nintendo Switch players will be able to follow Arina and Frendt on the go, solving mind-bending puzzles on a break at work or enjoying the gorgeous environments with friends at a party. The console’s HD Rumble feature brings the game’s lush world to life, underscoring curious moments of time and imagination.

