Mafia III Originally Had a Much More Violent Opening

posted 15 hours ago

Mafia III is known for its heavy-hitting storyline which delves into themes of racism and violence, amongst others. The game opens with a montage of the main protagonist after he returns from the war in Vietnam, but it originally had a different opening. Nicknamed "cold-open", the original opening was apparently shocking but was scrapped after the game's developers felt they couldn't justify using it.

Speaking at the Develop Conference 2018 in Brighton, executive producer Andrew Wilson said:

"That whole cold-open has been burned from our servers. It literally does not exist. Because if ever that had come out without any context in any form it would have looked terrible, because disconnected from the game it's obviously even more shocking."

So what did cold-open involved? Game director Haden Blackman explains:

"We've never really talked about this anywhere. We went back at the eleventh hour and added a cold-open to the game that was a really violent prologue which basically shows Lincoln [the protagonist] and a couple of his friends getting ambushed by the mob. It's super-violent and Lincoln has to resort to violence to escape. This cold-open was going to explain why he left for Vietnam. He ends up killing a cop and has to flee to Vietnam."

Hangar 13 decided not to run with this opening because they felt it was exploitative and would seem forced/tacked-on; something that was thrown in just for the shock factor.

