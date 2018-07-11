Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition New Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a new trailer for Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition.

View it below:





Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam this winter.

