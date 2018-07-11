Gladiabots Launches on Steam Early Access Early Next Month - News

French developer GX47 announced the robot fighting game, Gladiabots, will launch on Windows PC via Steam Early Access on August 9.

Here is an overview of the game:

Gladiabots is a robot combat strategy game in which you carefully construct the AI of your robot squad and send them into the battle arena. Improve, refine and repeat until you outsmart all your opponents and friends online.



Assemble your perfect team of robots and set their AI strategy with the simple to use but in-depth visual AI editor. Decide when your units should attack, gather resources, support each other, retreat depending on their health, keep their distance, close in, save your shield, react to the circumstances on the battlefield and much more.

Key Features:



Create your own AI and watch your robots execute it in the arena

Fix it, improve it and repeat it until you outsmart all your opponents!

Simple and powerful AI programming system with nearly 100 parameters resulting in millions of possible combinations (with no programming skills required!)

Create and customize your robot crew

Solo player campaign mode

Online multiplayer career mode featuring, ranked, unranked and private matches

Compete in and create tournaments

Asynchronous multiplayer - battle friends even if they are not online

Sandbox mode in which you control both teams to test your tactics

Rank up and earn points to unlock new robot skins

Cross platform multiplayer - compete against players of both the Steam and mobile versions whichever platform you choose to play on

Shared account - seamlessly switch between Steam and mobile with one account and share your progress across both platforms

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

